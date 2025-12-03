International Paper Co (IP) is expecting -21.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) was -3.42% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $39.19. A 52-week range for IP has been $35.56 – $60.15.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -12.53%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -59.61%. With a float of $522.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $527.90 million.

International Paper Co (IP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward International Paper Co stocks. The insider ownership of International Paper Co is 0.96%, while institutional ownership is 104.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16 ’25, was worth 409,815. In this transaction SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $45.53, taking the stock ownership to the 27,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 9,000 for $45.53, making the entire transaction worth $409,815.

International Paper Co (IP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.03) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.11% during the next five years compared to -12.53% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what International Paper Co (IP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.04. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Paper Co (IP)

Looking closely at International Paper Co (NYSE: IP), its last 5-days average volume was 3.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.23%.

During the past 100 days, International Paper Co’s (IP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.08 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.57. However, in the short run, International Paper Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.56. Second resistance stands at $39.27. The third major resistance level sits at $39.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.97.

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) Key Stats

There are 528,038K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.99 billion. As of now, sales total 18,619 M while income totals 557,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,222 M while its last quarter net income were -1,102 M.