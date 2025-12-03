Investors finally get a glimpse of Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) volume hitting the figure of 0.83 million.

On Tuesday, Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) was -4.35% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $43.25. A 52-week range for CGON has been $14.80 – $45.94.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -54.47%. With a float of $48.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.28 million.

Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cg Oncology Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cg Oncology Inc is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 76.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 41,430. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $41.43, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $43.25, making the entire transaction worth $43,250. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.46) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.47% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1537.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cg Oncology Inc (CGON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.10%.

During the past 100 days, Cg Oncology Inc’s (CGON) raw stochastic average was set at 79.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.64 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.95. However, in the short run, Cg Oncology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.11. Second resistance stands at $44.85. The third major resistance level sits at $45.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.61. The third support level lies at $37.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) Key Stats

There are 80,666K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.34 billion. As of now, sales total 1,140 K while income totals -88,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,670 K while its last quarter net income were -43,810 K.