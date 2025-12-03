Investors finally get a glimpse of Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) volume hitting the figure of 0.83 million.

Shaun Noe

Company News

On Tuesday, Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) was -4.35% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $43.25. A 52-week range for CGON has been $14.80 – $45.94.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -54.47%. With a float of $48.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.28 million.

Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cg Oncology Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cg Oncology Inc is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 76.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 41,430. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $41.43, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $43.25, making the entire transaction worth $43,250. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.46) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.47% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1537.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cg Oncology Inc (CGON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.10%.

During the past 100 days, Cg Oncology Inc’s (CGON) raw stochastic average was set at 79.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.64 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.95. However, in the short run, Cg Oncology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.11. Second resistance stands at $44.85. The third major resistance level sits at $45.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.61. The third support level lies at $37.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) Key Stats

There are 80,666K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.34 billion. As of now, sales total 1,140 K while income totals -88,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,670 K while its last quarter net income were -43,810 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.