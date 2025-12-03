Investors finally get a glimpse of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) volume hitting the figure of 5.53 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) stock price up 3.01% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.98. HTZ’s price has ranged from $3.15 to $9.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -79.95% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.54%. With a float of $298.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.79 million.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of Hertz Global Holdings Inc is 4.23%, while institutional ownership is 111.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 25 ’25, was worth 571,620. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 21,458 for $5.92, making the entire transaction worth $127,076.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.54% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) saw its 5-day average volume 6.27 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.39%.

During the past 100 days, Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s (HTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 12.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.27 in the near term. At $5.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.74. The third support level lies at $4.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.60 billion, the company has a total of 311,593K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,049 M while annual income is -2,862 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,478 M while its latest quarter income was 184,000 K.