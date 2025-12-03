Investors finally get a glimpse of Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) volume hitting the figure of 0.55 million.

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) on Tuesday, soared 3.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.09. Within the past 52 weeks, KRNT’s price has moved between $11.93 and $34.28.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.64%. With a float of $45.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.33 million.

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kornit Digital Ltd is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 96.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14 ’25, was worth 604,192. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 6,170 for $32.10, making the entire transaction worth $198,057.

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.2) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.64% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.79 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.17%.

During the past 100 days, Kornit Digital Ltd’s (KRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.58 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.97. However, in the short run, Kornit Digital Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.79. Second resistance stands at $14.04. The third major resistance level sits at $14.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.76. The third support level lies at $12.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 613.74 million based on 44,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 203,830 K and income totals -16,800 K. The company made 53,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.