Investors finally get a glimpse of Liquidia Corp (LQDA) volume hitting the figure of 1.61 million.

On Tuesday, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) was -3.93% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $32.05. A 52-week range for LQDA has been $10.37 – $32.80.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 8.44% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.32%. With a float of $69.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.82 million.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Liquidia Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Liquidia Corp is 20.46%, while institutional ownership is 71.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 34,508. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 1,072 shares at a rate of $32.19, taking the stock ownership to the 577,288 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Human Resource Officer sold 221 for $32.19, making the entire transaction worth $7,114. This insider now owns 141,218 shares in total.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.4) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.32% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Liquidia Corp (LQDA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liquidia Corp (LQDA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.64%.

During the past 100 days, Liquidia Corp’s (LQDA) raw stochastic average was set at 89.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.79 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.49. However, in the short run, Liquidia Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.79. Second resistance stands at $32.78. The third major resistance level sits at $33.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.60. The third support level lies at $28.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Key Stats

There are 86,995K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.68 billion. As of now, sales total 14,000 K while income totals -130,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 54,340 K while its last quarter net income were -3,530 K.