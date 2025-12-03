Investors finally get a glimpse of Logitech International S.A (LOGI) volume hitting the figure of 0.95 million.

On Tuesday, Logitech International S.A (NASDAQ: LOGI) opened higher 3.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $112.92. Price fluctuations for LOGI have ranged from $64.73 to $123.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 8.93% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.91% at the time writing. With a float of $127.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.90 million.

Logitech International S.A (LOGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Logitech International S.A is 13.54%, while institutional ownership is 62.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31 ’25, was worth 703,520. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,833 shares at a rate of $120.61, taking the stock ownership to the 12,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,833 for $120.83, making the entire transaction worth $704,772.

Logitech International S.A (LOGI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.36) by 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.91% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.39% during the next five years compared to 8.93% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Logitech International S.A (NASDAQ: LOGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Logitech International S.A (LOGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Logitech International S.A (LOGI)

Logitech International S.A (NASDAQ: LOGI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.14%.

During the past 100 days, Logitech International S.A’s (LOGI) raw stochastic average was set at 83.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.89 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $118.46 in the near term. At $119.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $122.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.74. The third support level lies at $111.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Logitech International S.A (NASDAQ: LOGI) Key Stats

There are currently 158,150K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,555 M according to its annual income of 631,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,186 M and its income totaled 170,670 K.