Investors finally get a glimpse of Netapp Inc (NTAP) volume hitting the figure of 3.13 million.

On Tuesday, Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) was 3.17% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $112.27. A 52-week range for NTAP has been $71.84 – $131.30.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 10.05% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.78%. With a float of $197.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11700 employees.

Netapp Inc (NTAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Netapp Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Netapp Inc is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 3,631. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s VP, Controller & CAO sold 327 for $107.48, making the entire transaction worth $35,146. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Netapp Inc (NTAP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/31/2025, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.91) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.92% during the next five years compared to 10.05% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Netapp Inc (NTAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.75, a number that is poised to hit 2.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Netapp Inc (NTAP)

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) saw its 5-day average volume 3.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.29%.

During the past 100 days, Netapp Inc’s (NTAP) raw stochastic average was set at 58.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.77 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $117.36 in the near term. At $118.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $121.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.14. The third support level lies at $109.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) Key Stats

There are 198,060K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.94 billion. As of now, sales total 6,572 M while income totals 1,186 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,705 M while its last quarter net income were 305,000 K.