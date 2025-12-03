Investors finally get a glimpse of SentinelOne Inc (S) volume hitting the figure of 7.58 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) stock price up 3.30% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $16.08. S’s price has ranged from $15.17 to $29.06 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -27.88%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 271.53%. With a float of $301.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.01 million.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of SentinelOne Inc is 9.64%, while institutional ownership is 70.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 06 ’25, was worth 1,483,574. In this transaction President, CEO of this company sold 90,100 shares at a rate of $16.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,251,780 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,476 for $16.56, making the entire transaction worth $57,563. This insider now owns 294,060 shares in total.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 271.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 109.83% during the next five years compared to -27.88% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SentinelOne Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 331.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SentinelOne Inc (S)

The latest stats from [SentinelOne Inc, S] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.31 million was inferior to 5.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.29%.

During the past 100 days, SentinelOne Inc’s (S) raw stochastic average was set at 23.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.96. The third major resistance level sits at $17.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.04. The third support level lies at $15.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.54 billion, the company has a total of 333,606K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 821,460 K while annual income is -288,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 242,180 K while its latest quarter income was -72,020 K.