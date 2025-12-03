Investors finally get a glimpse of Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE) volume hitting the figure of 0.5 million.

Analyst Insights

Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: SKYE) kicked off on Tuesday, down -8.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Over the past 52 weeks, SKYE has traded in a range of $1.14-$5.75.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 42.99%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -90.33%. With a float of $19.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.99 million.

Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Skye Bioscience Inc is 39.29%, while institutional ownership is 25.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22 ’25, was worth 582,936. In this transaction Director of this company sold 170,449 shares at a rate of $3.42, taking the stock ownership to the 57,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 21 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 60,956 for $3.57, making the entire transaction worth $217,613. This insider now owns 63,963 shares in total.

Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.28) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -17.03% during the next five years compared to 42.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: SKYE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Skye Bioscience Inc’s (SKYE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE)

The latest stats from [Skye Bioscience Inc, SKYE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.80%.

During the past 100 days, Skye Bioscience Inc’s (SKYE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1024 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.2402 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9180, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5951. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0167. The third support level lies at $0.9333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: SKYE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.58 million has total of 32,057K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -26,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -12,750 K.

