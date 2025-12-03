Investors finally get a glimpse of SLB Ltd (SLB) volume hitting the figure of 12.8 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with SLB Ltd (NYSE: SLB) stock price down -0.66% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $36.6. SLB’s price has ranged from $31.11 to $44.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.73%. With a float of $1.49 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.49 billion.

SLB Ltd (SLB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of SLB Ltd is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 85.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 197,010. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,500 shares at a rate of $35.82, taking the stock ownership to the 18,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’25, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 38,447 for $36.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,412,927. This insider now owns 175,690 shares in total.

SLB Ltd (SLB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.92 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

SLB Ltd (NYSE: SLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SLB Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SLB Ltd (SLB)

SLB Ltd (NYSE: SLB) saw its 5-day average volume 10.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 16.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.61%.

During the past 100 days, SLB Ltd’s (SLB) raw stochastic average was set at 73.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.12 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.97 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.75 in the near term. At $37.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.11. The third support level lies at $34.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

SLB Ltd (NYSE: SLB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.32 billion, the company has a total of 1,493,924K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,289 M while annual income is 4,461 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,928 M while its latest quarter income was 739,000 K.