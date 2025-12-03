Investors must take note of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc’s (ACRV) performance last week, which was -6.78%.

On Tuesday, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRV) opened lower -9.09% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.42. Price fluctuations for ACRV have ranged from $1.05 to $8.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -74.96% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.36% at the time writing. With a float of $22.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.55 million.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc is 29.52%, while institutional ownership is 48.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 30 ’25, was worth 617,412. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 437,881 shares at a rate of $1.41, taking the stock ownership to the 3,403,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 298,886 for $1.34, making the entire transaction worth $400,507. This insider now owns 3,104,139 shares in total.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.7) by 0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.86% during the next five years compared to -74.96% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.55%.

During the past 100 days, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc’s (ACRV) raw stochastic average was set at 68.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.41 in the near term. At $2.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. The third support level lies at $1.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRV) Key Stats

There are currently 31,555K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 69.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -80,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -18,230 K.