Investors must take note of Agilon Health Inc’s (AGL) performance last week, which was 2.95%.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) kicked off on Tuesday, up 6.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has traded in a range of $0.51-$6.08.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 3.29% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.86%. With a float of $304.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.57 million.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Agilon Health Inc is 26.48%, while institutional ownership is 68.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 55,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 73,166 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 11 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 25,062 for $2.01, making the entire transaction worth $50,269. This insider now owns 66,144 shares in total.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.13) by -0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.17% during the next five years compared to 3.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agilon Health Inc’s (AGL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.68 million. That was better than the volume of 7.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.38%.

During the past 100 days, Agilon Health Inc’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 8.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0561 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0921 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8456, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2358. However, in the short run, Agilon Health Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6767. Second resistance stands at $0.6934. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6134. The third support level lies at $0.5967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 273.67 million has total of 414,582K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,061 M in contrast with the sum of -260,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,435 M and last quarter income was -110,210 K.

