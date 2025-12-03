Investors must take note of Best Buy Co. Inc’s (BBY) performance last week, which was -0.97%.

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $77.24. Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has traded in a range of $54.99-$91.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -5.73%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.11%. With a float of $195.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.10 million.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc is 6.94%, while institutional ownership is 88.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 30 ’25, was worth 6,285,392. In this transaction Chairman Emeritus of this company sold 74,553 shares at a rate of $84.31, taking the stock ownership to the 11,451,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 29 ’25, when Company’s Chairman Emeritus sold 62,834 for $84.14, making the entire transaction worth $5,286,928. This insider now owns 11,526,464 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/31/2025, the organization reported 2.58 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 2.41) by 0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.17% during the next five years compared to -5.73% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Best Buy Co. Inc’s (BBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY)

The latest stats from [Best Buy Co. Inc, BBY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.86 million was superior to 3.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.35%.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 53.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.65 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.22. The third major resistance level sits at $80.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.07. The third support level lies at $69.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.73 billion has total of 210,101K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 41,528 M in contrast with the sum of 927,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,672 M and last quarter income was 140,000 K.