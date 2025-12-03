Investors must take note of Impinj Inc’s (PI) performance last week, which was 6.74%.

On Tuesday, Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) was 3.40% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $162.52. A 52-week range for PI has been $60.85 – $247.06.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.20%. With a float of $29.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.11 million.

Impinj Inc (PI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Impinj Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Impinj Inc is 2.97%, while institutional ownership is 105.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 3,973,227. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s insider proposed sale 18,427 for $167.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,077,250.

Impinj Inc (PI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.48) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Impinj Inc (PI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 124.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Impinj Inc (PI)

Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.42%.

During the past 100 days, Impinj Inc’s (PI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 9.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $183.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $172.14 in the near term. At $176.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $181.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $163.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.34. The third support level lies at $154.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) Key Stats

There are 30,109K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.06 billion. As of now, sales total 366,090 K while income totals 40,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 96,060 K while its last quarter net income were -12,810 K.