Investors must take note of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s (MLTX) performance last week, which was -4.79%.

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

On Tuesday, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) opened lower -5.51% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $13.25. Price fluctuations for MLTX have ranged from $5.95 to $62.75 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -319.65%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.41% at the time writing. With a float of $62.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 100 workers is very important to gauge.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is 11.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 08 ’25, was worth 98,808. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,870 shares at a rate of $9.09, taking the stock ownership to the 627,536 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29 ’25, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 6,494,151 for $7.21, making the entire transaction worth $46,827,628. This insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in total.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.59) by -0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -21.75% during the next five years compared to -319.65% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

The latest stats from [MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, MLTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.88 million was superior to 1.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.98%.

During the past 100 days, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s (MLTX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.71 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.48. The third major resistance level sits at $13.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.00. The third support level lies at $11.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) Key Stats

There are currently 64,231K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 893.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -118,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -69,730 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.