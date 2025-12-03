Investors must take note of NXP Semiconductors NV’s (NXPI) performance last week, which was 12.42%.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock price up 7.95% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $199.49. NXPI’s price has ranged from $148.09 to $255.45 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 62.74%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.12%. With a float of $251.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $252.12 million.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors NV is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 93.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 13 ’25, was worth 1,473,887. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 7,299 shares at a rate of $201.93, taking the stock ownership to the 1,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,299 for $201.93, making the entire transaction worth $1,473,899.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 3.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.15% during the next five years compared to 62.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NXP Semiconductors NV’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.08, a number that is poised to hit 3.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

The latest stats from [NXP Semiconductors NV, NXPI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.45 million was superior to 2.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.40%.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors NV’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 55.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.52 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 6.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $211.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $210.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $222.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $228.78. The third major resistance level sits at $240.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $204.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $192.78. The third support level lies at $186.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.20 billion, the company has a total of 251,674K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,614 M while annual income is 2,510 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,173 M while its latest quarter income was 631,000 K.