Investors must take note of Rocket Lab Corp’s (RKLB) performance last week, which was -1.30%.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) on Tuesday, soared 3.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.37. Within the past 52 weeks, RKLB’s price has moved between $14.71 and $73.97.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 14.01% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.09%. With a float of $483.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.22 million.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rocket Lab Corp is 9.52%, while institutional ownership is 50.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 199,311. In this transaction Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 4,736 shares at a rate of $42.08, taking the stock ownership to the 1,269,487 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s SVP General Counsel & sold 10,554 for $42.08, making the entire transaction worth $444,140. This insider now owns 450,460 shares in total.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.1) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.83 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 20.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.88%.

During the past 100 days, Rocket Lab Corp’s (RKLB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.26 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.25. However, in the short run, Rocket Lab Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.12. Second resistance stands at $44.34. The third major resistance level sits at $45.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.20. The third support level lies at $37.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.38 billion based on 534,156K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 436,210 K and income totals -190,180 K. The company made 155,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.