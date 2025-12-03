Investors must take note of Rocket Lab Corp’s (RKLB) performance last week, which was -1.30%.

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) on Tuesday, soared 3.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.37. Within the past 52 weeks, RKLB’s price has moved between $14.71 and $73.97.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 14.01% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.09%. With a float of $483.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.22 million.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rocket Lab Corp is 9.52%, while institutional ownership is 50.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 199,311. In this transaction Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 4,736 shares at a rate of $42.08, taking the stock ownership to the 1,269,487 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s SVP General Counsel & sold 10,554 for $42.08, making the entire transaction worth $444,140. This insider now owns 450,460 shares in total.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.1) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.83 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 20.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.88%.

During the past 100 days, Rocket Lab Corp’s (RKLB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.26 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.25. However, in the short run, Rocket Lab Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.12. Second resistance stands at $44.34. The third major resistance level sits at $45.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.20. The third support level lies at $37.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.38 billion based on 534,156K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 436,210 K and income totals -190,180 K. The company made 155,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.