Investors must take note of Spero Therapeutics Inc’s (SPRO) performance last week, which was -7.56%.

On Tuesday, Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) opened lower -3.08% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.27. Price fluctuations for SPRO have ranged from $0.51 to $3.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 17.67% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.82% at the time writing. With a float of $40.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.31 million.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spero Therapeutics Inc is 27.41%, while institutional ownership is 14.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07 ’25, was worth 95,440. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 40,270 shares at a rate of $2.37, taking the stock ownership to the 869,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 28 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 6,572 for $1.97, making the entire transaction worth $12,947. This insider now owns 703,294 shares in total.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.31) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.80% during the next five years compared to 17.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.85%.

During the past 100 days, Spero Therapeutics Inc’s (SPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.26 in the near term. At $2.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. The third support level lies at $2.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) Key Stats

There are currently 56,339K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 123.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,980 K according to its annual income of -68,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,440 K and its income totaled -7,380 K.