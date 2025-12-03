Investors must take note of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s (SPR) performance last week, which was 7.38%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $35.85. Over the past 52 weeks, SPR has traded in a range of $27.00-$42.33.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.51%. With a float of $116.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.51 million.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is 0.75%, while institutional ownership is 97.16%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -4.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -3.01) by -1.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s (SPR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

The latest stats from [Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, SPR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.42 million was superior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.90%.

During the past 100 days, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.76 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.40. The third major resistance level sits at $39.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.08. The third support level lies at $35.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.41 billion has total of 117,523K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,317 M in contrast with the sum of -2,139 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,585 M and last quarter income was -724,000 K.