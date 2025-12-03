IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) 20 Days SMA touches -19.64%: The odds favor the bear

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) on Tuesday, plunged -7.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Within the past 52 weeks, IOBT’s price has moved between $0.32 and $2.79.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -25.33%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.97%. With a float of $57.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.69 million.

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IO Biotech Inc is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 20,884. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $1.39, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 31,350 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $26,553. This insider now owns 31,350 shares in total.

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.38) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.70% during the next five years compared to -25.33% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) Trading Performance Indicators

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.01 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IO Biotech Inc (IOBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.93 million, its volume of 0.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.35%.

During the past 100 days, IO Biotech Inc’s (IOBT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0962 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1721 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8096, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2211. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6889 in the near term. At $0.7454, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7958. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5820, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5316. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4751.

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.51 million based on 71,949K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -95,490 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.