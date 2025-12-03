Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) average volume reaches $933.84K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) kicked off on Tuesday, down -8.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Over the past 52 weeks, ITRM has traded in a range of $0.36-$3.02.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 58.85%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.71%. With a float of $52.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.79 million.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Iterum Therapeutics Plc is 0.87%, while institutional ownership is 2.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 2,191. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $0.37, taking the stock ownership to the 241,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $0.72, making the entire transaction worth $10,854. This insider now owns 235,001 shares in total.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.24) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.77% during the next five years compared to 58.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Iterum Therapeutics Plc’s (ITRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.7 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.42%.

During the past 100 days, Iterum Therapeutics Plc’s (ITRM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0549 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0534 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9155. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4447 in the near term. At $0.4753, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4907. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3987, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3833. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3527.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.86 million has total of 52,788K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -24,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 390 K and last quarter income was -8,980 K.