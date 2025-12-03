Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) last year’s performance of 35.37% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) opened lower -3.14% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $172.12. Price fluctuations for JAZZ have ranged from $95.49 to $182.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -1.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -62.01% at the time writing. With a float of $57.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.74 million.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 4.57%, while institutional ownership is 98.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 220,561. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 77,500 for $177.81, making the entire transaction worth $13,780,337. This insider now owns 393,332 shares in total.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.22% during the next five years compared to -1.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.07, a number that is poised to hit 6.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)

Looking closely at Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.84%.

During the past 100 days, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (JAZZ) raw stochastic average was set at 79.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.10 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.86. However, in the short run, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $171.36. Second resistance stands at $176.01. The third major resistance level sits at $178.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $164.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $161.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $157.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Key Stats

There are currently 60,765K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,069 M according to its annual income of 560,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,126 M and its income totaled 251,410 K.