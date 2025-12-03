Keycorp (KEY) average volume reaches $22.97M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) stock price down -1.83% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $18.62. KEY’s price has ranged from $12.73 to $19.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.92%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Keycorp (KEY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Keycorp is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 91.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09 ’25, was worth 867,143. In this transaction Head of Institutional Bank of this company sold 44,953 shares at a rate of $19.29, taking the stock ownership to the 245,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 44,955 for $19.29, making the entire transaction worth $867,143.

Keycorp (KEY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Keycorp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keycorp (KEY)

Looking closely at Keycorp (NYSE: KEY), its last 5-days average volume was 11.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 19.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.07%.

During the past 100 days, Keycorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 59.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.09. However, in the short run, Keycorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.47. Second resistance stands at $18.65. The third major resistance level sits at $18.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.89.

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.98 billion, the company has a total of 1,092,920K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,236 M while annual income is -161,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,833 M while its latest quarter income was 489,000 K.