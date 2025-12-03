Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is -1.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) was -1.61% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $27.29. A 52-week range for KMI has been $23.94 – $31.48.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 4.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.76%. With a float of $1.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.22 billion.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kinder Morgan Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Kinder Morgan Inc is 12.79%, while institutional ownership is 68.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10 ’25, was worth 166,482. In this transaction V.P. (President, Terminals) of this company sold 6,166 shares at a rate of $27.00, taking the stock ownership to the 213,536 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 18,498 for $27.22, making the entire transaction worth $503,515.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.33) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.69% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

The latest stats from [Kinder Morgan Inc, KMI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.28 million was inferior to 14.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.17%.

During the past 100 days, Kinder Morgan Inc’s (KMI) raw stochastic average was set at 37.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.50 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.52. The third major resistance level sits at $27.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.44. The third support level lies at $26.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Key Stats

There are 2,224,760K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 59.73 billion. As of now, sales total 15,100 M while income totals 2,613 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,146 M while its last quarter net income were 628,000 K.