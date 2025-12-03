Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Tuesday, Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) was -3.00% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $28.34. A 52-week range for KGC has been $8.99 – $28.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 6.28%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 151.46%. With a float of $1.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.21 billion.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kinross Gold Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corp is 0.62%, while institutional ownership is 62.76%.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.25) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 53.26% during the next five years compared to 6.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

The latest stats from [Kinross Gold Corp, KGC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.63 million was inferior to 18.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.43%.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corp’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.12 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.75 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.09. The third major resistance level sits at $29.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.28.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

There are 1,207,211K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.26 billion. As of now, sales total 5,149 M while income totals 948,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,802 M while its last quarter net income were 584,900 K.