Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) is -1.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) stock price down -1.62% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $25.37. KHC’s price has ranged from $23.70 to $33.35 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 7.39% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.24%. With a float of $1.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.18 billion.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Kraft Heinz Co is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 697,772. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $27.91, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $25.91, making the entire transaction worth $647,705. This insider now owns 65,000 shares in total.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.84 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.33% during the next five years compared to 7.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kraft Heinz Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 13.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.83%.

During the past 100 days, Kraft Heinz Co’s (KHC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.47 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.39. However, in the short run, Kraft Heinz Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.35. Second resistance stands at $25.74. The third major resistance level sits at $26.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.24. The third support level lies at $23.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.54 billion, the company has a total of 1,183,656K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,846 M while annual income is 2,744 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,237 M while its latest quarter income was 615,000 K.