KTOS (Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc) dropped -3.07 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $73.21. Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has traded in a range of $23.90-$112.57.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -1.16%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.08%. With a float of $165.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.84 million.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 1,800,545. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 200,000 for $72.02, making the entire transaction worth $14,404,040.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.1) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.41% during the next five years compared to -1.16% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s (KTOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.54 million, its volume of 1.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.71%.

During the past 100 days, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s (KTOS) raw stochastic average was set at 33.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.87 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.42 in the near term. At $75.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.96.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.98 billion has total of 168,841K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,136 M in contrast with the sum of 16,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 347,600 K and last quarter income was 8,700 K.