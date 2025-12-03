Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 47,070 K

On Tuesday, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) was -3.87% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $66.86. A 52-week range for KYMR has been $19.44 – $68.80.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -26.36% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -18.04%. With a float of $59.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.74 million.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kymera Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Kymera Therapeutics Inc is 17.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 29 ’25, was worth 1,829,737. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $60.99, taking the stock ownership to the 660,482 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 29 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 30,000 for $61.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,850,400.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.79) by -0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.73% during the next five years compared to -26.36% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 105.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.26%.

During the past 100 days, Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s (KYMR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.33 in the near term. At $68.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.56.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Key Stats

There are 71,949K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.62 billion. As of now, sales total 47,070 K while income totals -223,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,760 K while its last quarter net income were -82,180 K.

