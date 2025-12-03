Lantronix Inc (LTRX) volume exceeds 1.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) was 3.07% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.21. A 52-week range for LTRX has been $1.91 – $5.74.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.06% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.50%. With a float of $29.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 352 employees.

Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lantronix Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Lantronix Inc is 24.16%, while institutional ownership is 31.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 05 ’25, was worth 60,288. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 12,993 shares at a rate of $4.64, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000 for $5.03, making the entire transaction worth $50,300. This insider now owns 12,993 shares in total.

Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.03) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lantronix Inc (LTRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lantronix Inc (LTRX)

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.47%.

During the past 100 days, Lantronix Inc’s (LTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.59 in the near term. At $5.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.73.

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) Key Stats

There are 39,359K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 211.36 million. As of now, sales total 122,920 K while income totals -11,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 29,790 K while its last quarter net income were -1,400 K.