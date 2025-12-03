Last month’s performance of 0.89% for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

On Tuesday, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) opened lower -3.83% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.4. Price fluctuations for SPRY have ranged from $6.66 to $18.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2241.67% at the time writing. With a float of $59.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.84 million.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is 39.58%, while institutional ownership is 64.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 13 ’25, was worth 190,050. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 21,828 shares at a rate of $8.71, taking the stock ownership to the 10,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 166,380 for $8.87, making the entire transaction worth $1,476,147. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.12) by 0.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2241.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.15 million. That was better than the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.02%.

During the past 100 days, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SPRY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.64 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.85. However, in the short run, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.42. Second resistance stands at $9.80. The third major resistance level sits at $10.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. The third support level lies at $8.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Key Stats

There are currently 98,849K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 893.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 89,150 K according to its annual income of 8,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 32,500 K and its income totaled -51,150 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.