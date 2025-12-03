Last month’s performance of 0.89% for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) opened lower -3.83% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.4. Price fluctuations for SPRY have ranged from $6.66 to $18.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2241.67% at the time writing. With a float of $59.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.84 million.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is 39.58%, while institutional ownership is 64.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 13 ’25, was worth 190,050. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 21,828 shares at a rate of $8.71, taking the stock ownership to the 10,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 166,380 for $8.87, making the entire transaction worth $1,476,147. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.12) by 0.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2241.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.15 million. That was better than the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.02%.

During the past 100 days, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SPRY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.64 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.85. However, in the short run, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.42. Second resistance stands at $9.80. The third major resistance level sits at $10.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. The third support level lies at $8.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Key Stats

There are currently 98,849K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 893.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 89,150 K according to its annual income of 8,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 32,500 K and its income totaled -51,150 K.