Last month’s performance of 1.20% for Global Payments, Inc (GPN) is certainly impressive

Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $76.24. Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has traded in a range of $65.93-$119.36.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 23.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.63%. With a float of $234.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27000 workers is very important to gauge.

Global Payments, Inc (GPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Global Payments, Inc is 0.96%, while institutional ownership is 95.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’25, was worth 347,344. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,464 shares at a rate of $77.81, taking the stock ownership to the 30,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,464 for $77.81, making the entire transaction worth $347,333.

Global Payments, Inc (GPN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 2.95 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 2.96) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.42% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Global Payments, Inc’s (GPN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.13, a number that is poised to hit 3.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Global Payments, Inc (GPN)

The latest stats from [Global Payments, Inc, GPN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.33 million was inferior to 2.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.10%.

During the past 100 days, Global Payments, Inc’s (GPN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.04 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.42. The third major resistance level sits at $83.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.34. The third support level lies at $72.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.63 billion has total of 236,744K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,106 M in contrast with the sum of 1,570 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,008 M and last quarter income was 635,210 K.