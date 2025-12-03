Last month’s performance of 25.25% for iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) is certainly impressive

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) kicked off on Tuesday, down -4.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has traded in a range of $0.95-$4.77.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 59.66%. With a float of $115.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.96 million.

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of iHeartMedia Inc is 22.96%, while institutional ownership is 73.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 256,972. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 117,371 shares at a rate of $2.19, taking the stock ownership to the 4,558,760 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 292 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $498. This insider now owns 153 shares in total.

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.37) by -0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at iHeartMedia Inc’s (IHRT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.09%.

During the past 100 days, iHeartMedia Inc’s (IHRT) raw stochastic average was set at 67.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.83 in the near term. At $3.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.56. The third support level lies at $3.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 510.17 million has total of 150,159K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,855 M in contrast with the sum of -1,010 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 997,010 K and last quarter income was -66,260 K.

