Last month’s performance of 3.14% for Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) on Tuesday, soared 8.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.24. Within the past 52 weeks, ADCT’s price has moved between $1.05 and $4.80.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 1.38%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.76%. With a float of $99.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.63 million.

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Adc Therapeutics SA is 19.84%, while institutional ownership is 52.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 11 ’24, was worth 304,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.04, taking the stock ownership to the 15,666,731 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 11 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 100,000 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $304,500. This insider now owns 13,145,712 shares in total.

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.41) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.36% during the next five years compared to 1.38% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.34 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

The latest stats from [Adc Therapeutics SA, ADCT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was inferior to 0.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.82%.

During the past 100 days, Adc Therapeutics SA’s (ADCT) raw stochastic average was set at 91.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.87. The third major resistance level sits at $5.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.09. The third support level lies at $3.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 569.84 million based on 123,877K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 70,840 K and income totals -157,850 K. The company made 16,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -40,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.