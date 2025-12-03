Last month’s performance of 4.55% for Healthequity Inc (HQY) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) stock price down -3.45% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $102.41. HQY’s price has ranged from $74.07 to $116.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 13.44% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.68%. With a float of $84.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.42 million.

Healthequity Inc (HQY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Healthequity Inc is 2.27%, while institutional ownership is 105.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 156,840. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $104.56, taking the stock ownership to the 75,479 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20 ’25, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 1,500 for $92.07, making the entire transaction worth $138,105. This insider now owns 76,979 shares in total.

Healthequity Inc (HQY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.78 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.06% during the next five years compared to 13.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Healthequity Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.34%.

During the past 100 days, Healthequity Inc’s (HQY) raw stochastic average was set at 63.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.98 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $101.44 in the near term. At $104.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.31. The third support level lies at $93.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.52 billion, the company has a total of 86,156K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,200 M while annual income is 96,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 325,840 K while its latest quarter income was 59,850 K.