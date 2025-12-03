Last month’s performance of 5.20% for Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) is certainly impressive

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) kicked off on Tuesday, up 12.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, IXHL has traded in a range of $0.08-$2.25.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -136.48% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 97.08%. With a float of $342.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $347.71 million.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Incannex Healthcare Inc is 0.97%, while institutional ownership is 1.07%.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.68) by 0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Incannex Healthcare Inc’s (IXHL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 47.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13731.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) saw its 5-day average volume 11.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 55.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.16%.

During the past 100 days, Incannex Healthcare Inc’s (IXHL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0254 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0763 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3965, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5131. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4177 in the near term. At $0.4389, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4687. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3369. The third support level lies at $0.3157 if the price breaches the second support level.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 137.31 million has total of 346,225K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 90 K in contrast with the sum of -46,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -6,410 K.