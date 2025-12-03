Last month’s performance of -6.52% for Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) is certainly impressive

On Tuesday, Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) was -6.06% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $26.88. A 52-week range for CNK has been $23.12 – $36.28.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 4.76% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.21%. With a float of $104.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.51 million.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cinemark Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cinemark Holdings Inc is 10.65%, while institutional ownership is 112.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 181,224. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,200 shares at a rate of $25.17, taking the stock ownership to the 203,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,200 for $25.17, making the entire transaction worth $181,246.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.41) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.58% during the next five years compared to 4.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.93%.

During the past 100 days, Cinemark Holdings Inc’s (CNK) raw stochastic average was set at 10.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.11 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.14. However, in the short run, Cinemark Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.46. Second resistance stands at $27.67. The third major resistance level sits at $28.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.91. The third support level lies at $22.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) Key Stats

There are 117,476K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.97 billion. As of now, sales total 3,050 M while income totals 309,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 857,500 K while its last quarter net income were 49,500 K.