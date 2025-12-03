Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.12% last month.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $68.61. Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has traded in a range of $34.69-$76.61.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.89% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.76%. With a float of $134.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.75 million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Lattice Semiconductor Corp is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 115.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28 ’25, was worth 399,148. In this transaction SVP, R&D of this company sold 5,708 shares at a rate of $69.93, taking the stock ownership to the 105,913 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,708 for $70.02, making the entire transaction worth $399,674.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.19) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.22% during the next five years compared to 6.89% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s (LSCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.96%.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 82.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.07 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.79. However, in the short run, Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.26. Second resistance stands at $75.12. The third major resistance level sits at $77.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.38. The third support level lies at $65.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.77 billion has total of 136,786K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 509,400 K in contrast with the sum of 61,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 133,350 K and last quarter income was 2,790 K.