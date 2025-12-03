Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) to new highs

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) stock price up 3.10% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $26.75. BTU’s price has ranged from $9.61 to $35.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -117.41%. With a float of $113.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5600 employees.

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Peabody Energy Corp is 6.37%, while institutional ownership is 98.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 28,696. In this transaction CAO and Corporate Secretary of this company sold 2,018 shares at a rate of $14.22, taking the stock ownership to the 77,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 6,684 for $14.97, making the entire transaction worth $100,059. This insider now owns 333,030 shares in total.

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.41% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Peabody Energy Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)

Looking closely at Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.91%.

During the past 100 days, Peabody Energy Corp’s (BTU) raw stochastic average was set at 61.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.33. However, in the short run, Peabody Energy Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.20. Second resistance stands at $28.81. The third major resistance level sits at $29.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.72.

Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.35 billion, the company has a total of 121,600K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,237 M while annual income is 370,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,012 M while its latest quarter income was -70,100 K.