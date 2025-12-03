Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) to new highs

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) on Tuesday, plunged -14.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.46. Within the past 52 weeks, URGN’s price has moved between $3.42 and $30.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.39%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.30%. With a float of $38.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.78 million.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UroGen Pharma Ltd is 17.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’25, was worth 250,000. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 139,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $250,005.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.72) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) Trading Performance Indicators

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.79 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Looking closely at UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.78%.

During the past 100 days, UroGen Pharma Ltd’s (URGN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.80 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.96. However, in the short run, UroGen Pharma Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.38. Second resistance stands at $30.37. The third major resistance level sits at $32.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.01.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.14 billion based on 46,809K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 90,400 K and income totals -126,870 K. The company made 27,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.