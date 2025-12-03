MCK (Mckesson Corporation) dropped -3.17 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) opened lower -3.17% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $856.89. Price fluctuations for MCK have ranged from $558.13 to $895.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 39.07%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.05% at the time writing. With a float of $123.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mckesson Corporation (MCK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mckesson Corporation is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 90.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07 ’25, was worth 283,476. In this transaction SVP, Controller & CAO of this company sold 329 shares at a rate of $861.63, taking the stock ownership to the 328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 11,930 for $705.63, making the entire transaction worth $8,418,166. This insider now owns 4,012 shares in total.

Mckesson Corporation (MCK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 7.99) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.05% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.69% during the next five years compared to 39.07% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mckesson Corporation (MCK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 32.12, a number that is poised to hit 9.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 43.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mckesson Corporation (MCK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.58%.

During the past 100 days, Mckesson Corporation’s (MCK) raw stochastic average was set at 74.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.98 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $809.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $720.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $847.65 in the near term. At $865.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $876.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $818.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $807.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $789.18.

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) Key Stats

There are currently 123,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 102.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 359,051 M according to its annual income of 3,295 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,150 M and its income totaled 1,110 M.