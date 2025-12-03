Milestone Scientific Inc (MLSS) 20 Days SMA touches -1.54%: The odds favor the bear

Milestone Scientific Inc (AMEX: MLSS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 11.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.3. Over the past 52 weeks, MLSS has traded in a range of $0.28-$1.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 18.51%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.67%. With a float of $50.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.56 million.

Milestone Scientific Inc (MLSS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Milestone Scientific Inc is 35.48%, while institutional ownership is 5.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24 ’25, was worth 43,980. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 8,896,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 23 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 80,000 for $0.43, making the entire transaction worth $34,416. This insider now owns 8,996,765 shares in total.

Milestone Scientific Inc (MLSS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.01) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Milestone Scientific Inc (AMEX: MLSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Milestone Scientific Inc’s (MLSS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Milestone Scientific Inc (MLSS)

Looking closely at Milestone Scientific Inc (AMEX: MLSS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.62%.

During the past 100 days, Milestone Scientific Inc’s (MLSS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0352 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0400 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4114, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7106. However, in the short run, Milestone Scientific Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3518. Second resistance stands at $0.3675. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3947. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3089, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2817. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2660.

Milestone Scientific Inc (AMEX: MLSS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.42 million has total of 78,629K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,630 K in contrast with the sum of -4,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,360 K and last quarter income was -1,150 K.

