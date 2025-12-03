Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) average volume reaches $1.94M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Tuesday, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) was -3.90% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $40.74. A 52-week range for MLYS has been $8.24 – $47.65.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -170.42% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.84%. With a float of $56.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.97 million.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mineralys Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is 28.77%, while institutional ownership is 79.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 43,350,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $43.35, taking the stock ownership to the 7,903,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 1,000,000 for $42.12, making the entire transaction worth $42,120,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -1.08) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.53% during the next five years compared to -170.42% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mineralys Therapeutics Inc, MLYS], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.69%.

During the past 100 days, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc’s (MLYS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.41. The third major resistance level sits at $42.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.74.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) Key Stats

There are 79,140K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.10 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -177,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -36,930 K.