My Size Inc (MYSZ) last year’s performance of -75.88% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) on Tuesday, soared 15.73% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Within the past 52 weeks, MYSZ’s price has moved between $0.73 and $9.40.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 61.95% over the last five years. With a float of $3.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 million.

My Size Inc (MYSZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of My Size Inc is 4.38%, while institutional ownership is 3.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 2,353. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,600 shares at a rate of $0.91, taking the stock ownership to the 74,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,000 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $12,530. This insider now owns 71,735 shares in total.

My Size Inc (MYSZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.06% during the next five years compared to 61.95% growth over the previous five years of trading.

My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

My Size Inc (MYSZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.72 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc (MYSZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [My Size Inc, MYSZ], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.72%.

During the past 100 days, My Size Inc’s (MYSZ) raw stochastic average was set at 32.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1180 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0767 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1285, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2537. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5900.

My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.97 million based on 3,849K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,260 K and income totals -4,000 K. The company made 2,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.