NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) is expecting 54.06% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) opened lower -3.23% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $39.61. Price fluctuations for NAMS have ranged from $14.06 to $42.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.13% at the time writing. With a float of $75.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 68 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV is 33.42%, while institutional ownership is 67.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 10,250,554. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’25, when Company’s Former Affiliate proposed sale 4,500,000 for $38.33, making the entire transaction worth $172,485,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.47) by -0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.13% per share during the next fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 123.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.94 million, its volume of 0.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.35%.

During the past 100 days, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV’s (NAMS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.86 in the near term. At $41.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.93.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) Key Stats

There are currently 113,391K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,560 K according to its annual income of -241,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 350 K and its income totaled -72,010 K.