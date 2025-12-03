Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.71%

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) on Tuesday, plunged -4.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.67. Within the past 52 weeks, NAGE’s price has moved between $5.16 and $14.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.29%. With a float of $52.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.64 million.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Niagen Bioscience Inc is 34.03%, while institutional ownership is 39.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14 ’25, was worth 30,406. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 4,465 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 7,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,220 for $6.85, making the entire transaction worth $15,210. This insider now owns 2,220 shares in total.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.02) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.29 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.34%.

During the past 100 days, Niagen Bioscience Inc’s (NAGE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.90. However, in the short run, Niagen Bioscience Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.61. Second resistance stands at $6.81. The third major resistance level sits at $6.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.15. The third support level lies at $5.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 510.76 million based on 79,806K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 99,600 K and income totals 8,550 K. The company made 33,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.