No matter how cynical the overall market is, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) performance over the last week is recorded -4.32%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $30.37. Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has traded in a range of $11.13-$31.27.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.98% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.78%. With a float of $107.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.29 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is 12.14%, while institutional ownership is 96.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 302,133. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,657 for $30.23, making the entire transaction worth $50,091.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.26) by 0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.78% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s (ARQT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, ARQT], we can find that recorded value of 1.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.19%.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 89.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.02 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.15. The third major resistance level sits at $31.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.23.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.60 billion has total of 122,492K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 196,540 K in contrast with the sum of -140,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 99,220 K and last quarter income was 7,410 K.