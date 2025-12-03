No matter how cynical the overall market is HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) performance over the last week is recorded 0.93%

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) on Tuesday, plunged -5.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.88. Within the past 52 weeks, HPK’s price has moved between $5.18 and $15.72.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -57.86%. With a float of $22.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 47 workers is very important to gauge.

HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HighPeak Energy Inc is 81.92%, while institutional ownership is 21.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’33, was worth 207,520. In this transaction President of this company bought 9,256 shares at a rate of $22.42, taking the stock ownership to the 249,887 shares.

HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.13) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) Trading Performance Indicators

HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.58 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK)

The latest stats from [HighPeak Energy Inc, HPK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was superior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.72%.

During the past 100 days, HighPeak Energy Inc’s (HPK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.21. The third major resistance level sits at $7.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.72.

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 815.06 million based on 125,587K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,069 M and income totals 95,070 K. The company made 188,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.