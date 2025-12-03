No matter how cynical the overall market is QuantumScape Corp (QS) performance over the last week is recorded 2.87%

On Tuesday, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) was 3.75% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.73. A 52-week range for QS has been $3.40 – $19.07.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -34.46%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.24%. With a float of $451.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $558.61 million.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QuantumScape Corp stocks. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corp is 24.89%, while institutional ownership is 25.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’25, was worth 471,652. In this transaction CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $11.79, taking the stock ownership to the 137,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER sold 36,415 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $422,531. This insider now owns 137,888 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.21) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.53% during the next five years compared to -34.46% drop over the previous five years of trading.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QuantumScape Corp (QS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corp (QS)

The latest stats from [QuantumScape Corp, QS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.82 million was inferior to 28.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.32%.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 40.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.92 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.62. The third major resistance level sits at $12.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.35.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are 601,310K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.32 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -477,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -105,820 K.

