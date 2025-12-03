No matter how cynical the overall market is Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) performance over the last week is recorded 5.41%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) stock price down -8.67% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.53. SGML’s price has ranged from $4.25 to $13.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -52.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.30%. With a float of $106.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.36 million.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Sigma Lithium Corporation is 4.52%, while institutional ownership is 82.82%.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sigma Lithium Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.42 million. That was better than the volume of 2.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.06%.

During the past 100 days, Sigma Lithium Corporation’s (SGML) raw stochastic average was set at 83.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.27. However, in the short run, Sigma Lithium Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.35. Second resistance stands at $12.17. The third major resistance level sits at $12.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.28.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.17 billion, the company has a total of 111,384K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 152,340 K while annual income is -51,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,550 K while its latest quarter income was -11,580 K.