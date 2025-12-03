No matter how cynical the overall market is Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) performance over the last week is recorded -5.21%

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) kicked off on Tuesday, down -6.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $95.7. Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has traded in a range of $45.55-$110.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.38%. With a float of $39.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.95 million.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Luxury Goods Industry. The insider ownership of Signet Jewelers Ltd is 3.89%, while institutional ownership is 113.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 527,919. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,000 for $77.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,165,200.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/31/2025, the organization reported 6.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 6.25) by 0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.38% per share during the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Signet Jewelers Ltd’s (SIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 6.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.72%.

During the past 100 days, Signet Jewelers Ltd’s (SIG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.65 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $93.06 in the near term. At $96.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $99.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.98.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.65 billion has total of 40,949K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,704 M in contrast with the sum of 61,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,535 M and last quarter income was -9,100 K.